Police presence in Malibar Heights related to stolen vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heavy police presence in Malibar Heights on Saturday was related to a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according MPD.

Police said at approximately 5:20 p.m., they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen and a pursuit ensued during which the driver of the stolen vehicle struck multiple vehicles.

The vehicle came to a stop on the 1000 block of Panorama Drive and the driver fled on foot and avoided apprehension, according to authorities.

The passenger was detained and was a 14-year-old relative of the driver, according to MPD.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is currently ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.