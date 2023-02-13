Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police presence in Malibar Heights related to stolen vehicle

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heavy police presence in Malibar Heights on Saturday was related to a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according MPD.

Police said at approximately 5:20 p.m., they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen and a pursuit ensued during which the driver of the stolen vehicle struck multiple vehicles.

The vehicle came to a stop on the 1000 block of Panorama Drive and the driver fled on foot and avoided apprehension, according to authorities.

The passenger was detained and was a 14-year-old relative of the driver, according to MPD.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is currently ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Woman’s body found on Starlight Avenue
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne
Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII
Several UT business students will be in Arizona working events around the Super Bowl
Super Poll: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama. Where do you stand on the issue?