Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sarah’s favorites at Barrow Fine Furniture

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a fun, new About the House segment at Barrow’s. From time to time, Sarah and her staff at Barrow’s will put the spotlight on their personal favorites in the store. Today, Sarah shows us a standout bedroom and dining room suite right at the front of the Mobile store.

For more Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Helping to manage your kids’ screen time
Helping to manage your kids’ screen time
Fort Morgan Oyster Fest 2023
Fort Morgan Oyster Fest 2023
Fort Morgan Oyster Fest 2023
Fort Morgan Oyster Fest 2023
Pet of the Week: Sadie
Pet of the Week: Sadie