Super Bowl betting big business at Scarlet Pearl

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - The biggest game of the year - Super Bowl LVII -- was high stakes for the Chiefs and Eagles -- but also for sports fans placing last minute bets at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville.

“Lee: Who is it going to be? – Clarissa Harris: It’s going to be the Eagles. Lee: Why is that? – Harris: Because my 6 year old son said bet the birds!”

“Dr. Donald Huerta: Eagles! Lee: Why is that? – Huerta: Defense wins games!”

“Eagles! I like Jalen Hurts – hopefully he pulls it out,” said Logan Day, Birmingham.

While wagers are made year-round -- the Super Bowl is by far the biggest day for betting.

“It really picked up – I’d say Friday... and started out a lot of Eagles money was coming in. It’s kind of evened out today. But still a little bit more on the Eagles than the Chiefs so far,” said Brad Carpenter, Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook Manager.

Brenda and Steve Gowdy of Daphne crossed the state line to watch the game.

“Brenda: We want the Eagles to win. Steve: Hometown Eagle -- you bet! I’m from New Jersey – grew up across the river from Philadelphia – been an Eagles fan all my life!”

We even ran into a crew from my (Lee’s) hometown of Lake Charles!

“I’m a Saints fan but I’m pulling for Philadelphia,” said Gregory Gauthier, Lake Charles.

“Lee: Who are you rooting for? – I’m rooting for the Eagles. I attended the Eagles/Giants game four weeks ago – so I’m rooting for the Eagles,” said Eddie Jacobs, Houston.

There was actually 8 different pages on how you could have bet on the game – anything from the coin toss to which player would score the first touchdown – and of course which team will win the game. There’s also in-game betting at the self serve kiosks -- all the way through the 4th quarter.

“Oh yeah – we have a lot of people who prefer to do it that way – to see how the game is going… and make a decision based on what they’ve seen so far,” said Carpenter.

And with a little money on the game -- makes watching it -- both exhilarating and crushing depending on how you bet.

“It’s hurting your pocket – you’re losing money – you can make money. So – yeah – it stings a little bit,” said Day.

“It’s still just fun – I don’t bet a lot of money, but it’s fun to enjoy. I love the game,” said Gauthier.

“You take your winnings and do the best I can and then if I don’t win – well tomorrow is another day I walk in sunshine and it’s a new day,” said Huerta.

The Scarlet Pearl tell us the next big wave of betting will be during March Madness.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.