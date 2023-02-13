Tackling the post football season blues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baseball may be America’s favorite pastime but in the south, football is king. From First and 10 Friday nights to the NFL championship, August through February is what many sports fans in the south live for. So, what happens when it’s all over?

Roll Tide, War Eagle and Go Dawgs are chants we’ve heard for months now. In the south, we have it good. The Southeastern Conference has long been the dominant force in college football, the teams renourished annually by talented high school athletes we cheer for on Friday nights. For many fans, the last few months of football euphoria leaves them running on empty once the season ends.

“It gives us a little sense of excitement and enjoyment and it’s also a really social thing. We might get together with family and friends and we really miss it when that’s over,” said psychiatrist, Dr. Luke Engeriser.

Dr. Engeriser is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for AltaPointe Health. He said it’s not uncommon for those with a passion for football…or really, anything, to go through a period of depression when it comes to an end. Engeriser said there are some healthy ways to work through these times.

“If you’re feeling bad about the football season ending, a go-to for me is to watch Tua connecting with DeVanta in the overtime of the national championship game. That always gives me a smile,” laughed Engeriser.

It’s not just fans who can go through football withdrawals. Coaches and players are also affected, but in different ways.

Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for the Saraland Spartans, Jeff Kelly has seen it first-hand. After wrapping up his college playing days as quarterback at Southern Miss, Kelly went on to the NFL. With his first state championship with Saraland this past season, Kelly said he and the team finished the season happy for the first time in 19 years.

“It’s such a different feel because if you think about it, if you’re in a playoff scenario like we are in high school or like the NFL, that just finished with the Super Bowl tonight, you know there’s only one team that’s going to end it happy,” Kelly explained.

So, what does he recommend for those of you having football “fan” withdrawals?

“They need to go home, alright. Get them some dinner. Have them cold drink and get ready for the next season. It will be better,” Kelly said with a chuckle. “They don’t invest what the players do.”

You’ve now heard coping advice from a highly respected psychiatrist and coach. I ran into some “Monday morning quarterbacks” who had their own plans on getting past the football doldrums.

“Can play the video…play the football game, Madden or watch the NBA,” said Jay Knight.

“My main thing is gambling, alright and I don’t watch any other sports, so I don’t know what else to gamble on,” Carlton Roach added. “Hokey…baseball’s coming up.”

“I guess it’s time to get out the fishing rod and the tackle box and go out and get some…try and put some meat in the freezer,” Josh Goram said.

In case you were wondering, Alabama and Auburn get their 2023 seasons underway on September 2nd. Can you hold on that long? If not, Alabama’s A-Day game is April 22nd while Auburn’s will be held April 8th.

