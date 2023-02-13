Unidentified male victim killed in Foley shooting

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - No suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Foley this morning, but the police department there says it is working some leads.

Police say an unidentified male victim was shot in killed around 5 a.m. This happened at a residence on Vulcan Drive.

The victim was shot in the yard at the residence. Crime scene tape surrounds the yard, and evidence markers have been placed in an area around the corner from the shooting scene.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

Evidence markers have been placed in an area around the corner from the shooting scene at a home on Vulcan Drive in Foley. (Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

---

