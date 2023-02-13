Advertise With Us
Woman’s body found on Starlight Avenue

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - A woman’s body was found on Starlight Avenue in Wilmer, according to police.

Authorities said a resident who was in the area cutting trees discovered the body and two witnesses at the scene said they smelled something foul and thought it was a dead deer.

Police said they determined it was a white female between 40 and 50 years old and there were no physical injuries or trauma.

At this time, no foul play is suspected but due to the severe decomposition, they will need an autopsy to be certain, according to authorities.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

