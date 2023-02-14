Advertise With Us
ALEA investigating theft that occurred on state property

ALEA investigating theft
ALEA investigating theft(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Bureau of Investigations is investigating a theft that occurred on state property and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Authorities say the incident occurred between Saturday, Feb. 4, and Monday, Feb 6 at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus located on Mobile Highway.

Investigators say the suspects stole property from this location and left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

The State Bureau of Investigations released these photos of the unknown subjects wanted for questioning regarding this theft investigation.

ALEA investigating theft
ALEA investigating theft(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
ALEA investigating theft
ALEA investigating theft(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
ALEA investigating theft
ALEA investigating theft(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867)

If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

