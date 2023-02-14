American Heart Association’s Evan Duffy discusses importance of learning CPR

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You have the chance to learn an important skill that could save someone’s life. The American Heart Association is urging at least one person in every household to learn CPR or hands only CPR.

Evan Duffy, community impact director with the American Heart Association, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about the importance of knowing how to do CPR.

