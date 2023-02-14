Advertise With Us
American Heart Association’s Evan Duffy discusses importance of learning CPR

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You have the chance to learn an important skill that could save someone’s life. The American Heart Association is urging at least one person in every household to learn CPR or hands only CPR.

Evan Duffy, community impact director with the American Heart Association, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about the importance of knowing how to do CPR.

---

