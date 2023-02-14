Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Best selling author James Rollins visits Page & Palette

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - #1 New York Times bestseller James Rollins will be in Fairhope for a book signing on Wednesday, Febraury 15. His latest release THE CRADLE OF ICE went on sale last week. Last year Rollins, who is best known for his thrilling adventure stories, returned to his SFF roots with book one in the Moonfall saga, THE STARLESS CROWN. The second installment, THE CRADLE OF ICE, raises the stakes and drops the temperature as the ragtag group of characters must take a long journey through the vast region of ice.

The unique landscape of the planet in THE STARLESS CROWN and THE CRADLE OF ICE is something James put special care in. Between his knowledge of evolutionary biology, his professional experience as a veterinarian, and his many adventures spelunking and scuba diving, James’ appreciation for the natural world is a constant source of inspiration. There is also plenty of fantastical elements in the Moonfall saga – from swamp bats to direwolves, mystical artifacts and prophecies, it’s got something for everyone.

THE CRADLE OF ICE is a master’s take on the much-beloved quest narrative, with a band of heroes bent on saving the world, if the world doesn’t kill them first. If you’re looking for the next epic science fantasy series to sink your teeth in, James Rollins’ Moonfall saga is sure to deliver.

https://www.pageandpalette.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Doing Good: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama
Doing Good: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama
Greene & Phillips: Lawsuit misconceptions
Greene & Phillips: Lawsuit misconceptions
Brides Just Wanna Have Fun Bridal Expo
Brides Just Wanna Have Fun Bridal Expo
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile