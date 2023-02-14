Best selling author James Rollins visits Page & Palette

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - #1 New York Times bestseller James Rollins will be in Fairhope for a book signing on Wednesday, Febraury 15. His latest release THE CRADLE OF ICE went on sale last week. Last year Rollins, who is best known for his thrilling adventure stories, returned to his SFF roots with book one in the Moonfall saga, THE STARLESS CROWN. The second installment, THE CRADLE OF ICE, raises the stakes and drops the temperature as the ragtag group of characters must take a long journey through the vast region of ice.

The unique landscape of the planet in THE STARLESS CROWN and THE CRADLE OF ICE is something James put special care in. Between his knowledge of evolutionary biology, his professional experience as a veterinarian, and his many adventures spelunking and scuba diving, James’ appreciation for the natural world is a constant source of inspiration. There is also plenty of fantastical elements in the Moonfall saga – from swamp bats to direwolves, mystical artifacts and prophecies, it’s got something for everyone.

THE CRADLE OF ICE is a master’s take on the much-beloved quest narrative, with a band of heroes bent on saving the world, if the world doesn’t kill them first. If you’re looking for the next epic science fantasy series to sink your teeth in, James Rollins’ Moonfall saga is sure to deliver.

