MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brides Just Wanna Have Fun Bridal Expo is March 19, 2023at the Mobile Convention Center.

Door prizes, grand prizes, and a bridal fashion show will be taking place to help you plan your perfect day. VIP is $20 and general admission is $10. Email Bridesjustwannahavefun@gmail.com.

---

