Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Brides Just Wanna Have Fun Bridal Expo

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brides Just Wanna Have Fun Bridal Expo is March 19, 2023at the Mobile Convention Center.

Door prizes, grand prizes, and a bridal fashion show will be taking place to help you plan your perfect day. VIP is $20 and general admission is $10. Email Bridesjustwannahavefun@gmail.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Doing Good: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama
Doing Good: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama
Best selling author James Rollins visits Page & Palette
Best selling author James Rollins visits Page & Palette
Greene & Phillips: Lawsuit misconceptions
Greene & Phillips: Lawsuit misconceptions
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile