Doing Good: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we are highlighting the Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama. Founded in 1988, Habitat for Humanity SWAL has built and repaired more than 325 homes throughout Mobile, Washington and Clarke counties.

Habitat for Humanity, an international faith-based non-profit organization, is a largely volunteer-supported organization that builds and renovates houses for low income individuals and families. The ecumenical ministry seeks ways to positively impact the community with its home ownership, critical repair and veterans’ repair programs.

Habitat for Humanity homes are kept affordable for homeowners due to volunteers. Volunteers can sign up for half-day (7:45 a.m.– 12 noon) or full-day (7:45 a.m.–3 p.m.) shifts from Tuesday through Saturday. Individuals and groups can sign up. No construction experience is necessary, and all tools and building materials are provided. Volunteers at construction sites must be 16 years or older. Youths 15-16 can also volunteer in ReStore home improvement outlet when accompanied by an adult. Other volunteer opportunities are also available for all ages at ReStore, in administrative offices and for special events and projects.

To volunteer, call 251.476.7171, ext. 229 or email sking@habitatswal.

www.habitatswalabama.org

