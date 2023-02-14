Advertise With Us
Fairhope PD: $1,800 in stolen property returned to Walmart

Stolen property from Walmart recovered
Stolen property from Walmart recovered
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope PD said their Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division worked together to return $1,800 in stolen property to Walmart.

According to police, last week two individuals shoplifted from the local Walmart twice in one day and a vehicle description was sent out on the suspects vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle was stopped by patrol officers and a road-side investigation led to a search warrant, which resulted in even more stolen property being found.

Abbeygail Richardson, 18, was arrested for felony shoplifting and a warrant was put out for Wesley Whitsett, 26, on the same charge, according to Fairhope PD.

A third individual in the vehicle, Robert Richardson, was charged with possession of marijuana, according to police.

