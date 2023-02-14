Greene & Phillips: Lawsuit misconceptions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attorney David Greene from Greene & Phillips is here to discuss common misconceptions about filing a lawsuit, and why you may want to hire a personal injury attorney for your situation.

A lot of people say they’re not the suing type, but what are some ways a personal injury attorney can help them?

I often hear people say, “Well, you know, I’m not the suing type.. I don’t want to be that person.. I don’t sue people.” What people should understand is that in injury cases, your initial act is not to sue anyone. We do what we’re able to reach a fair settlement without having to go to trial. When people hire attorneys for personal injury claims, what they’re really doing is hiring an advocate to deal with the insurance company for them. They’re just pursuing the insurance coverage that the other driver or property owner pays to have.

What are some advantages of hiring a lawyer to deal with the insurance company than dealing with them yourself?

Hiring an attorney can be very beneficial for them if they want to pursue their claim. Personal injury attorneys deal with insurance companies on a daily basis and know what to ask, what to send, and how to handle them. Adjusters know that the average person doesn’t really know everything they are entitled to, or really anything other than what the adjuster tells them regarding their claim. Having a personal injury attorney to advocate for you can be very helpful and reduce the stress from the accident overall.

What percentage of cases actually go to court?

Typically, the act of filing a lawsuit is not necessary. For personal injury attorneys, filing a lawsuit occurs when it’s the best or only option. But most times, we try reaching settlements with the companies before litigating the case.

Explain what it means to “settle” a case?

If someone has a personal injury case, and the liable party has insurance coverage, we’re usually able to speak to them and send them what is required in order to reach a settlement. Settlements are meant to prevent cases from going to litigation and instead of presenting a case in front of a judge, attorneys present the facts and evidence to the insurance adjuster and negotiate until they feel they’ve reached an amount that is fair for the client.

If anyone has any further questions or a claim they would like to pursue, how can they reach you?

They can come by our office anytime or they can call 251-300-2000, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

