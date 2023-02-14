Hundreds of cars towed already during Mardi Gras season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is sending out a word of warning for Mardi Gras Revelers.

Be careful where you park or your ride may get towed, and that will cost you.

Hundreds of cars already hauled off this Mardi Gras season.

FOX 10 News caught up with a driver Monday night who learned this lesson the hard way.

Karl Bell says he was sitting in a restaurant when he looked up and saw his car rolling by.

Signs are posted along the parade route cautioning drivers if they don’t move their car, it’ll be moved for them.

The signs warn drivers no parking two hours before, during, and after the parade.

But some aren’t getting the message and find their car isn’t where they left it.

“I was actually sitting in a restaurant and saw my car on a tow truck passing by,” Bell explained. “So I ran out to see if i can catch him. And just been a whirlwind trying to figure out where my car is.”

Bell’s car was taken to the impound lot under 1-10 off Monroe Street.

Bell says he just didn’t see the signs.

“Well I saw it after I saw my car going down the street on the back of the truck,” Bell said. “I said what in the heck is going on. And I looked and they got signs everywhere I just didn’t see it.”

Bell was able to finally get his car back after paying a $150 fine.

Since the Mardi Gras season started on February 3rd 234 cars have been towed and 320 citations issued.

Both Reba and Dale Pfeiffer attended the parades Monday.

They’ve had a front seat of seeing more than a dozen cars towed this season.

“And then the woman came out here and stopped the police officer. She said where do I find my car? It was really kind of sad I felt sorry for her. I said good luck when she walked away,” Reba said.

“People are starting to think you know we need to check and double check whether to park here,” Dale said.

A hard lesson learned for some they’ll make sure to check next time for that gold and purple Mardi Gras sign.

According to MPD more than 18,000 people attended the Order of Venus and Order of Many Faces parade.

14 parking citations were issued and 14 vehicles were towed.

