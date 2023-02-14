Advertise With Us
King Cakes with Bread by Beck

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rebecca with Bread by Beck stopped by Studio 10 to decorate some of her king cakes! All of her king cakes are made fresh with the fillings of your choice, including cream cheese, strawberry, lemon, Bavarian, and more.

Bread by Beck also offers a special Mobile-themed king cake with only the purple and gold Mardi Gras colors.

If you want a king cake this season, go ahead and order now because they are booking up quickly! To order, go to breadbybeck.com or visit their Facebook page.

