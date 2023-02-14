Local businesses staying busy for this year’s Valentine’s Day

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It is Valentine’s Day! And plenty of people are still searching for that perfect gift. And local businesses are available to help.

The team at Fairhope Chocolate started their day at 5:30 in the morning to prepare orders.

And they have a lot of fresh options to choose from.

“What you buy today because we came close to running out, I made last night. We’re one of the few shops that are making things almost as you’re buying it,” Chef Jule said.

It takes a lot of work and preparation to get all of this ready for one of the busiest holidays of the year. And they have something for everyone and their budget.

“You can make your own. You can get a grab-and-go gift that’s already made. And it’s the same fabulous chocolate. So we’ve got you covered from a dollar to 200. Believe me, we can do more if you needed it,” Chef Jule said.

And for people like Terry Barnes, this is the perfect gift for his wife who he’s been with for over 50 years.

“This is my first time doing 11th hour. I don’t do 11th-hour stuff. I’m glad they’re here so I can have something for her this morning. My blessing is just having such a wonderful partner to go through life with. She’s patient. She’s kind. Just a wonderful person,” Barnes said.

