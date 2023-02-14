Lots of sunshine today; possible severe threat on Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off chilly this morning, but this is going to be the last chilly morning for a couple of days. Heading into this afternoon, we will see lots of sunshine and spring-like temperatures in the 70s. Breezy winds will also be present, with sustained winds around 10-15 mph with wind gusts ranging from 25-30 mph. Rain chances will begin to creep in heading into tonight, but those chances won’t ramp up until after 9 PM. If making Valentine’s Day plans, the conditions are looking nice! Just mild, and breezy.

Waking up tomorrow morning, we will be beginning on the mild side in the mid-to-upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible to begin tomorrow morning, with those chances clearing out by the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 30% for tomorrow, with daytime highs continuing in the 70s.

Looking ahead towards Thursday, rain chances ramp up to 80%, along with a potentially severe threat. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) currently has our area in a 2/5 (slight) risk zone. The biggest risks are gusty straight-line winds along the front, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The best timing on Thursday is late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will fall behind the front, making way for sunshine and chilly temps for Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day and happy Valentine’s Day!

