Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Lott Middle School counselor collecting hundreds of moon pies for students

Lott Middle School
Lott Middle School(Casey Delles)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A counselor at Lott Middle School is leading by example and teaching her students to never give up on their goals.

She had a big one: to collect over 400 moon pies at Mardi Gras parades to give her students on Valentine’s.

Lott Middle posted to Facebook Casey Delles with her sign: “Teaching my students smart goals. I will catch 425 moon pies by February 13 as their Valentine’s.”

That she did.

She collected by going to three parades over the weekend, and she said strangers near her were helping her by the bagful.

It’s all to teach her students to not give up.

“That’s when I decided to share because I was like we are getting to the wire, and I really want to reach this goal and show these kids that no matter how big a goal is, how overwhelming it is, we can do it if we ask for support,” said Casey Delles.

Casey said she exceeded her goal and caught 450. She had enough left over to give to faculty and staff.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West
Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty
Terry Blakeney
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty
Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West
Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West