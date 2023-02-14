Lott Middle School counselor collecting hundreds of moon pies for students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A counselor at Lott Middle School is leading by example and teaching her students to never give up on their goals.

She had a big one: to collect over 400 moon pies at Mardi Gras parades to give her students on Valentine’s.

Lott Middle posted to Facebook Casey Delles with her sign: “Teaching my students smart goals. I will catch 425 moon pies by February 13 as their Valentine’s.”

That she did.

She collected by going to three parades over the weekend, and she said strangers near her were helping her by the bagful.

It’s all to teach her students to not give up.

“That’s when I decided to share because I was like we are getting to the wire, and I really want to reach this goal and show these kids that no matter how big a goal is, how overwhelming it is, we can do it if we ask for support,” said Casey Delles.

Casey said she exceeded her goal and caught 450. She had enough left over to give to faculty and staff.

