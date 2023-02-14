Advertise With Us
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles

Jarlando Williams
Jarlando Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested on Saturday for entering vehicles at Dean Mitchell Auto Mall and stealing property, according to police.

MPD said they responded to the mall at 11:00 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary and upon arrival, discovered a known male subject was entering vehicles and taking property from them.

Authorities said after an investigation, they located the subject and took him into custody Monday night.

Jarlando Williams, 59, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to police.

---

