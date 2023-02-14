McGill-Toolen Lady Hoops takes down Blount to advance to Sweet 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Yellow Jackets are headed to Montgomery, Alabama. McGill-Toolen Girls Basketball defeating Blount 40-26 at home.

Anna Reed McNeece had 11 points on the night while Emily Claire Harbaugh had 8, and Lindsey Cox had 6.

McGill is wrapping up a stellar season under head coach Carla Berry. The jackets finished the regular season at 24-4 and undefeated in 6A Area 2.

Next up, McGill will face the Park Crossing Thunderbirds in the South Regional Semi-Finals.

