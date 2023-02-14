MCSO: Pursuit involving motorcycle ends with fatal crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a pursuit at midday today involving a motorcycle that resulted in a fatal crash.

The crash scene is on Padgett Switch Road at Edgar Roberts Road.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

