MCSO: Pursuit involving motorcycle ends with fatal crash

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a pursuit at midday today involving a motorcycle that resulted in a fatal crash.

The crash scene is on Padgett Switch Road at Edgar Roberts Road.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

