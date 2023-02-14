Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCSO: Suspect dies after leading deputies on high speed chase

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This scene in Irvington left Padgett Switch Road near Edgar Roberts Road shut down for about an hour after a deadly crash following a high-speed chase. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says this all started when the suspect now identified as Jesse Tyler Scott went to a home on Bay Road armed with a gun. Sheriff Paul Burch says this wasn’t his first time at the house.

“We do have reports where he came by the same house within the last week, and they heard shots fired. He made comments that he was going to come back and kill everyone in the house,” said Sheriff Paul Burch.

Burch says the sheriff’s office was called when Scott started acting disorderly, but Scott left on a motorcycle before deputies arrived. Burch says deputies saw the motorcycle near Bellingrath Road but called the chase off once speeds started to get near 75-80 mph.

“Within 30-45 seconds after he crashed into another vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Burch.

Burch says Scott has a long criminal history and was going to a house where they believe his ex-girlfriend was staying but even so he says this isn’t the way they wanted things to end and that sheriff deputies did what they could to prevent it.

“We have listened to the recordings and the chase was terminated well before the crash,” added Burch. “They said he was armed and in fact we have recovered the gun. He has a violent criminal history and those are the kind of people that we will safely pursue if need be.”

Burch says deputies found out Scott had an active warrant from Mobile Police for first degree robbery. Investigators say they will continue to look into exactly what went on between Scott and the people at the house. Meanwhile, ALEA will be investigating the crash itself.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Damage caused by Hurricane Sally more than two years ago has left pier at May Day park in need...
Repairs to Daphne’s May Day Park due to Hurricane Sally and stormwater runoff
May Day Park repairing damage left by Hurricane Sally
May Day Park repairing damage left by Hurricane Sally
Fairhope PD: $1,800 in stolen property returned to Walmart
Fairhope PD: $1,800 in stolen property returned to Walmart