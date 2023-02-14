MCSO: Suspect dies after leading deputies on high speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This scene in Irvington left Padgett Switch Road near Edgar Roberts Road shut down for about an hour after a deadly crash following a high-speed chase. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says this all started when the suspect now identified as Jesse Tyler Scott went to a home on Bay Road armed with a gun. Sheriff Paul Burch says this wasn’t his first time at the house.

“We do have reports where he came by the same house within the last week, and they heard shots fired. He made comments that he was going to come back and kill everyone in the house,” said Sheriff Paul Burch.

Burch says the sheriff’s office was called when Scott started acting disorderly, but Scott left on a motorcycle before deputies arrived. Burch says deputies saw the motorcycle near Bellingrath Road but called the chase off once speeds started to get near 75-80 mph.

“Within 30-45 seconds after he crashed into another vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Burch.

Burch says Scott has a long criminal history and was going to a house where they believe his ex-girlfriend was staying but even so he says this isn’t the way they wanted things to end and that sheriff deputies did what they could to prevent it.

“We have listened to the recordings and the chase was terminated well before the crash,” added Burch. “They said he was armed and in fact we have recovered the gun. He has a violent criminal history and those are the kind of people that we will safely pursue if need be.”

Burch says deputies found out Scott had an active warrant from Mobile Police for first degree robbery. Investigators say they will continue to look into exactly what went on between Scott and the people at the house. Meanwhile, ALEA will be investigating the crash itself.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.