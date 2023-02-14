Advertise With Us
MPD: One arrested for theft of property after civilian detains suspect

Michael Kenly
Michael Kenly(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested one man for attempting to steal a trailer Monday night after a civilian helped detain the suspect.

Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Rotterdam Street at 6:30 p.m. in reference to a theft of property.

Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered two male subjects were attempting to steal the victims trailer and a resident at the location detained one of the suspects and the other fled on foot.

Michael Kenly, 34, was arrested and charged with attempted theft according to MPD.

