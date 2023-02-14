Advertise With Us
Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

