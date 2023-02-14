Advertise With Us
Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight on Griffith Circle West.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle West in reference to a male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and nobody has been arrested, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

