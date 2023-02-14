Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight on Griffith Circle West.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle West in reference to a male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and nobody has been arrested, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.