Prioritizing wellness for seniors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rebecca Colon, Regional Vice President of Health Services in the Gulf South Region for Humana Medicare, shares reminders of what services beneficiaries may be missing out on and discuss the importance of preventive care.

Not all health issues are preventable, but there are important steps, particularly as we age, that are covered by Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans and can go a long way toward maintaining and improving overall health. Medicare serves more than 63 million Americans*, providing preventive care benefits that range from annual wellness visits and screenings to vision care, dental care and more – but getting the most out of your plan requires knowing what benefits are available to you. For instance, seniors using insulin, how much are you paying? And, for older Americans looking to join a fitness program, check what may already be covered in your plan before joining a gym.

For more information: www.Medicare.gov

