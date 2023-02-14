Repairs to Daphne’s May Day Park due to Hurricane Sally and stormwater runoff

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - May Day Park Pier and bay front property closed for repairs February 13, 2023 and contractors began site prep work the next day. It’s expected to be a six-month-long closure.

City engineers said the stormwater drainage system from May Day Park’s parking lot, down to the bay is in bad need of repair. Another big problem is damage done to the city’s pier during Hurricane Sally, nearly two and a half years ago.

Damage caused by Hurricane Sally more than two years ago has left pier at May Day park in need of repair (Hal Scheurich)

“There was some structural damage to the pier,” said Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune. “We had a pier and bridge inspector come out, give us a full report. This was about a year or so ago…tell us, hey, it was safe for people to still be on. We didn’t have to close the pier down, but we were going to need to fix some of the damage that had been done to the pier.”

LeJeune had hoped to get the work done months ago. Bayfront Park is already undergoing millions of dollars in renovations and having both waterfront parks closed at the same time isn’t ideal.

“Setting up a timeframe for the contractors that they’re comfortable with of having people here to start work right away and so, it’s just the normal way of trying to do business in this day and time where you’re short on contractors. You’re short on supplies,” LeJeune explained.

The city had hoped this work would have been winding down right now instead of just getting started. Regardless of the late start, those who enjoy the park said they’re glad the city has taken on the expense of fixing up one of Daphne’s landmark features.

“I think it’s wonderful because anytime you have a beachfront property, there’s a lot of upkeep,” said Daphne resident, Lynn Saye.

The cost of upkeep this time around will cost the city about $650,000.

The stormwater drainage and pier repairs will be handled by different contractors but working at the same time, with the hopes of getting everything finished within six months.

---

