Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West
Officers investigating a shooting on Griffith Circle West
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty
Lott Middle School
Lott Middle School counselor collecting hundreds of moon pies for students
Terry Blakeney
Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty