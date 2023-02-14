Suspect arrested in shooting death of Foley man

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) made an arrest late Monday, February 13, 2023 in the shooting death of a Foley man early the same morning. Telvin Terrel Knight, also of Foley has been charged with the murder of Ronald Barnett, Sr.

Investigators said Telvin Knight shot and killed Ronald Barnett, Sr. in the front yard of a home in Berry St. in Foley (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Foley Police said Barnett was shot while standing outside a home in the 200 block of Berry Avenue. Family of the woman whose home it is told Fox 10 News Barnett was dating the homeowner. They also said neighbors next door told them they heard five shots.

“Several shots were fired there in the yard and what we believe is that the suspect actually fled, and Foley Police officers got there fairly quickly, and we believe, located a vehicle this morning and they may have discarded some evidence,” said MCU commander, Captain Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened about 5:00 a.m. just a couple blocks north of the Foley Police Department. Around the corner on Vulcan Drive, police spent part of the morning marking evidence of some sort in the roadway. Nearly a dozen evidence markers dotted the street there.

At the time MCU was called in, police had begun following leads on a suspect and looking for a motive for the crime. Telvin Knight was identified as a person of interest and brought in for questioning prior to being charged.

“Since the Major Crimes Unit has become involved, we were actually following up on a lead that the Foley Police Department actually got this morning and were able to not only identify a person we believe was involved but actually get that person into custody and they’re currently interviewing him,” Reid said in an interview just prior to the arrest being made.

Investigators haven’t discussed a motive, only saying Knight and Barnett knew one another and had been in an argument the previous evening. Telvin Knight is being charged with one count of murder and will be held in the Baldwin County Jail to await a bond hearing which will likely be Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

---

