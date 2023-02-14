Theodore man facing 18 counts of animal cruelty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a Theodore man is facing 18 counts of second degree dog/cat cruelty as well as failure to immunize for rabies and cruelty to animals.

Terry Blakeney, 61, was arrested Sunday after someone filed a complaint, according to police.

Investigators said Blakeney did not feed his dogs and they were in various stages of malnourishment.

Authorities said Blakeney had left the home that the dogs were staying at and that they are all under veterinarian care currently.

