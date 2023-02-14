Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Check out what is coming up in Downtown!
SAENGER THEATRE
February 25 – Toto - bit.ly/totomob23
March 8 – Floyd Nation – bit.ly/floyd23
March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor - bit.ly/jst23
March 25 – Karlous Miller - bit.ly/karlous23
April 20 – Fortune Feimster - bit.ly/fortu23
April 30 – Champions Of Magic – //bit.ly/comagic23
June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade - bit.ly/ffb23
MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER
Mobile Boat Show - March 3-5 – Adults $10 - https://bit.ly/mobileboat2023
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER (you should have all these on hand)
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6 - bit.ly/blippi23
World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7 - bit.ly/wbsmob23
Billy Strings – April 14 & 15 - bit.ly/billymob23
