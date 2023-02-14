Advertise With Us
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Check out what is coming up in Downtown!

SAENGER THEATRE

February 25 – Toto - bit.ly/totomob23

March 8 – Floyd Nation – bit.ly/floyd23

March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor - bit.ly/jst23

March 25 – Karlous Miller - bit.ly/karlous23

April 20 – Fortune Feimster - bit.ly/fortu23

April 30 – Champions Of Magic – //bit.ly/comagic23

June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade - bit.ly/ffb23

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

Mobile Boat Show - March 3-5 – Adults $10 - https://bit.ly/mobileboat2023

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER (you should have all these on hand)

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6 - bit.ly/blippi23

World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7 - bit.ly/wbsmob23

Billy Strings – April 14 & 15 - bit.ly/billymob23

