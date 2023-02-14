Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim is 71-year-old Kenneth Daniel from Gulfport. Daniel was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force trauma.

The vehicle overturned near Midway Avenue in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 around 1:30 p.m.

Switzer says Daniel was the only passenger in the vehicle, and no other cars were hit in the crash. According to Switzer, Daniel’s car rolled over multiple times.

All westbound lanes from Courthouse Road to Hewes Avenue were shut down during the afternoon.

