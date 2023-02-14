We’ll see mid 70s later and ramped up winds later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s not as cold this morning with temperatures starting off in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m. We jumped above 70 degrees yesterday afternoon, but expect the mid 70s later today with winds ramping up this afternoon and tonight.

Expect winds to be southerly and reaching up to 25 mph at times. There will be no major chances of rain today or tomorrow but a few isolated showers are possible, but rain coverage will be at 20% or less. I think Mardi Gras plans tonight should be OK just be prepared for winds to be breezy.

The best chance for rain this week comes Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain coverage will be at 60% so it still won’t rain in every spot and a few strong or severe storms will be possible. Severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Morning temps climb to the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday which means the humidity will be rising ahead of the cold front. Highs drop to the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday but the cold snap will be short lived.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.