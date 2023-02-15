2023 Boys State Basketball Tournament

Advertise With Us
Local teams punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs
By Emily Cochran
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big night of high school boys hoops across the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Escambia County traveled to UMS-Wright to take on the bulldogs in the 4A sub-regional round and the Theodore Bobcats traveled to McGill-Toolen to face off in the 5A sub-regional round.

Winners go to the South Regional Semi-Finals. Losers stay home.

Escambia County got the early lead, but UMS-Wright kept it close until the very end. The blue devils came out with the 43-41 win to secure their spot in the next round. They will face Booker T. Washington in the South Regional Semi-Finals

As for McGill-Toolen and Theodore, the game was all tied up at 32-32 early in the 3rd quarter, but the yellow jackets went on a run to break away and take down the bobcats 71-49. McGill is headed to the South Regional Semi-Finals to take on the Park Crossing Thunderbirds.



