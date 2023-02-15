2023 Boys State Basketball Tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big night of high school boys hoops across the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Escambia County traveled to UMS-Wright to take on the bulldogs in the 4A sub-regional round and the Theodore Bobcats traveled to McGill-Toolen to face off in the 5A sub-regional round.

Winners go to the South Regional Semi-Finals. Losers stay home.

Escambia County got the early lead, but UMS-Wright kept it close until the very end. The blue devils came out with the 43-41 win to secure their spot in the next round. They will face Booker T. Washington in the South Regional Semi-Finals

As for McGill-Toolen and Theodore, the game was all tied up at 32-32 early in the 3rd quarter, but the yellow jackets went on a run to break away and take down the bobcats 71-49. McGill is headed to the South Regional Semi-Finals to take on the Park Crossing Thunderbirds.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.