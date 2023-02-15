5 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for mom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Being a mom is a challenging and demanding job, and on Valentine’s Day, you can show your appreciation for all that she does by giving her a well-deserved break. AnnaRose Mongiello-Ciminera, an active young mom with a family of her own & founder of AnnaRose Fit & Healthy™, joined us to talk about five great Valentine’s Day gifts for an exhausted mom:

A Relaxing Spa Day

Give the gift of relaxation with a spa day. Book a massage or a luxurious spa treatment for her to unwind and recharge.

A Night Out

Treat her to a night out on the town. Plan a special date night, including dinner and a show, or tickets to a concert or theater production.

A Cozy Night In

Give her the chance to put her feet up and relax with a cozy night in. Cook her favorite meal, open a bottle of wine and enjoy a movie or TV show together.

A Personalized Gift

Show her how much you care by giving her a personalized gift. Create a photo album, write a heartfelt letter, or make a scrapbook filled with memories of your time together.

A Gift of Time:

Perhaps the greatest gift of all is the gift of time. Offer to take care of the kids so she can have some much-needed alone time. Whether she spends the day reading, taking a walk, or simply enjoying some quiet time, she will appreciate the break from the chaos of daily life.

These five great Valentine’s Day gifts for an exhausted mom are sure to make her feel loved and appreciated. Show her how much you care by giving her the break she deserves and helping her relax and recharge.

About AnnaRose Mongiello-Ciminera

AnnaRose Mongiello-Ciminera is an active young mom with a family of her own & founder of AnnaRose Fit & Healthy™ products which contain natural ingredients and are for individuals who enjoy “clean living.” Having previously served as an executive consultant to Formaggio Cheese, Mongiello Ciminera knows flavor profile, texture, recipe creation, full-fledged national and global sales, and production runs. She also comes from a long family line of product innovators including String Cheese and Stuffed Crust Pizza. Mongiello Ciminera is also New York’s former Miss Italia who is actively involved in several charities.

---

