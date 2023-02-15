Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

AHSAA and South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association at a standstill as the season looms

AHSAA
AHSAA(Alabama High School Athletic Association)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association said they will not work games in the Mobile-area because of a contract dispute with the Alabama High School Athletics Association.

The umpires association said they submitted a new contract to the AHSAA back in August asking for a pay increase, but it was never approved.

The umpires have said they will not work any games in the Mobile-area because of the dispute, and games start this week.

We reached out to both the Mobile County and the Baldwin County Public School systems to find out if any games would be postponed or canceled because of the dispute and both school systems assured us all games will be played as scheduled.

It is unclear which umpires will work those games or if the private schools and independent schools will be impacted.

We reached out to the AHSAA for comment, but they did not return our request.

We expect to hear from the umpires association tomorrow.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury
Mcgill-Toolen heading to Sweet Sixteen after beating Blount
McGill-Toolen Lady Hoops takes down Blount to advance to Sweet 16
Mcgill-Toolen heading to Sweet Sixteen after beating Blount
Mcgill-Toolen heading to the Sweet Sixteen after beating Blount