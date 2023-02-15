AHSAA and South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association at a standstill as the season looms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association said they will not work games in the Mobile-area because of a contract dispute with the Alabama High School Athletics Association.

The umpires association said they submitted a new contract to the AHSAA back in August asking for a pay increase, but it was never approved.

The umpires have said they will not work any games in the Mobile-area because of the dispute, and games start this week.

We reached out to both the Mobile County and the Baldwin County Public School systems to find out if any games would be postponed or canceled because of the dispute and both school systems assured us all games will be played as scheduled.

It is unclear which umpires will work those games or if the private schools and independent schools will be impacted.

We reached out to the AHSAA for comment, but they did not return our request.

We expect to hear from the umpires association tomorrow.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.