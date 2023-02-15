Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Armed man arrested on multiple charges

When the responding deputy removed Rodriguez, they allegedly spotted a wrapper with suspected...
When the responding deputy removed Rodriguez, they allegedly spotted a wrapper with suspected meth on the floorboard of the car.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been charged with multiple offenses after officials claim he had a gun and drugs.

On Wednesday, deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call overnight about a man allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s head at Brown’s Grocery Store in Holt.

On arrival, OCSO says 39-year-old David Rodriguez of Destin was standing next to a white car when they arrived and got into the driver’s door when the deputy started talking to him.

When he was reportedly told to exit the vehicle, Rodriguez was then placed in the back of a patrol car while the deputy began to investigate.

When the responding deputy removed Rodriguez, they allegedly spotted a wrapper with suspected meth on the floorboard of the car.

The owner of the white car then told OCSO they could search the vehicle for any weapons, where officials say a black revolver was then found edged between the center console and the driver’s seat.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was also reportedly convicted on prior charges ranging from lewd and lascivious behavior and a sex offender violation, as well as two separate possession charges of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

Latest News

Girby Road shooting being sent to Grand Jury
Grand jury to hear Girby Road shooting case
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
2 suspects in Kushla Oaks Drive shooting in custody
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
Hill says they plan to have monthly meetings for the mothers to give them a space to talk and...
Mother who lost son to gun violence starts group to help other mothers who lost loved ones
ECSO arrests 3 in connection with burglary
ECSO arrests 3 in connection with burglary