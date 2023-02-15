Advertise With Us
Authorities: 1 seriously hurt after dispute leads to shooting

Kushla Oaks Drive
Kushla Oaks Drive(WALA Fox10)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Eight Mile this afternoon has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an argument between two men resulted in one getting shot in the face and shoulder. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Kushla Oaks Drive.

FOX10 News is trying to get more details on the shooting and the condition of the man shot. We will have an update once more information becomes available.

