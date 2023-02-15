Authorities: 1 seriously hurt after dispute leads to shooting

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Eight Mile this afternoon has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an argument between two men resulted in one getting shot in the face and shoulder. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Kushla Oaks Drive.

FOX10 News is trying to get more details on the shooting and the condition of the man shot. We will have an update once more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.