Caught on surveillance video: Car crashes into a church in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A car crashed straight into a church in Prichard on Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc everywhere.

It happened at Greater Showers of Blessings Church on Telegraph Road.

Pastor Charles Buchanan says no one was hurt, but it will take a long time to clean up the mess.

“The girls came down Telegraph Road, made a turn, and came right through the front door-- into the wall, and into the middle of the sanctuary,” said Buchanan.

Shattered glass, debris, broken chairs and hanging siding are just a few examples of the hefty damage.

“It’s all been destroyed-- everywhere. The cords, the wires, the cables, the sound board is everywhere- you see the chairs are in disarray. Pictures of my wife-- my lovely life who passed away-- all destroyed,” added Buchanan.

Surveillance video shows the moment the car smashed into the sanctuary.

“I was told they were fighting in the car, arguing in the car and they came through the sanctuary with the car, through the next wall into the sound equipment,” explained Buchanan.

Seconds later, four people jump out of the car and then a fight breaks out in the parking lot.

Pastor Buchanan he’s devastated but hopeful. Prichard church and community members have already offered several helping hands.

“My response was immediately whatever we needed to do to jump in and help and I’m with him-- we’re just grateful that no lives were lost,” said Jevonn McIntosh, Pastor of New Destiny Church.

Greater Showers has been standing in Prichard for 35 years and has around 200 members.

“My elders are here, my members are here, my deacons are here-- we’re trying to put it all back together,” stated Buchanan.

Still, the church is asking for help.

They say the building will need to be assessed for structural damage before people enter it and rebound could take a long time.

FOX10 News reached out to Prichard PD, and they said they have nothing to add at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX10 News will update you as those details become available.

Click here to donate to the church’s recovery fund.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.