ECSO arrests 3 in connection with burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County sheriff’s deputies nabbed three men accused of burglarizing a Florida home Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Tomlinson Road around 10:30 p.m. While searching the property, they heard a commotion from inside the residence, opened the door and found two suspects inside.

Authorities said the men, later identified as Elijah Eugene Pirtle and Michael Hammoc, had entered the property through a back door and were waiting for a third suspect, Justin Ray Dubose, to return and pick them up.

Deputies also located a 9mm pistol that Pirtle was carrying and two green duffel bags filled with items from the residence, the ECSO said.

The two suspects were taken into custody.

According to the ECSO, deputies located Dubose’s vehicle in the 5000 block of Charbar Road. They conducted a traffic stop and took Dubose into custody. Deputies found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle and various items that were taken from the residence that was burglarized, authorities said.

Jail record show that Pirtle, 34, and Dubose, 38, are both from Daphne.

Pirtle was arrested for armed burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Michael Hammoc was arrested for armed burglary and grand theft.

Dubose was arrested for armed burglary, knowingly driving with a suspended license, grand theft and possession of marijuana.

