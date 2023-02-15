Advertise With Us
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail

Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson, Rosemary Egan, Nathan Hogan.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a month-long investigation, five people are accused of conspiring to bring drugs into the Jackson County jail.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said the investigation by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and jail investigators started after a regular inspection of inmate mail, phone calls and messages.

Authorities told WLOX News that the drugs seized included meth and suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The following suspects have been arrested on various conspiracy charges:

  • Victoria Linsley, 39, of Pascagoula: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She was out on a previous bond through Pascagoula police on a commercial burglary charge.
  • Cherish Aucoin, 34, of Biloxi: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $200,000
  • Ashlie Wilson, 32, of Vancleave: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $100,000
  • Rosemary Egan, 32, of Moss Point: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000
  • Nathan Hogan, 36, of Moss Point: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $50,000

Linsley and Hogan were arrested Tuesday. The three other suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges. All five suspects had their initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible.

