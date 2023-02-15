Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a month-long investigation, five people are accused of conspiring to bring drugs into the Jackson County jail.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said the investigation by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and jail investigators started after a regular inspection of inmate mail, phone calls and messages.

Authorities told WLOX News that the drugs seized included meth and suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The following suspects have been arrested on various conspiracy charges:

Victoria Linsley, 39, of Pascagoula : two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She was out on a previous bond through Pascagoula police on a commercial burglary charge.

Cherish Aucoin, 34, of Biloxi : conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $200,000

Ashlie Wilson, 32, of Vancleave : conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $100,000

Rosemary Egan, 32, of Moss Point : conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000

Nathan Hogan, 36, of Moss Point: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond is set at $50,000

Linsley and Hogan were arrested Tuesday. The three other suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges. All five suspects had their initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible.

