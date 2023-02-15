Advertise With Us
Foley PD arrest man who tried eluding officers on a bulldozer

(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested the man who they say decided to take a bulldozer for a spin.

Foley PD said that when officers arrived, they saw the man, later identified as 32-year-old, Dylan Federinko, driving the Bobcat bulldozer around the parking lot of Magnolia Landing Apartments, 9167 S. Hickory St., around 11 p.m. Monday.

When officers made contact with the Bobcat, the driver refused to stop and continued driving around the complex for several minutes before driving it to the edge of a retention pond, authorities said.

Federinko was eventually taken into custody and is charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and attempting to flee/elude along with several criminal mischief charges.

