Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health Career Bowl is the upcoming nurse recruitment event for USA Health. Attendees will be able to meet with various departments and more. Watch the clip above and visit their website for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.