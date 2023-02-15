Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Highs today to reach upper 70s; tomorrow could bring storms

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will reach the upper 70s later today. There won’t be many showers out there but a few isolated sprinkles are possible with rain coverage at 10%. Just plan on it being warm, breezy and mostly cloudy, and that will last through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon storms start to roll through, and the rain goes more widespread during the nighttime hours. Severe weather could also happen as these storms show up. Make sure you have your severe weather safely plan in place and ready to go! Straight line winds are the main threat but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued. A short lived cold snap arrives for Friday and the weekend, but we turn warmer by Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Quiet weather Wednesday, then storms come Thursday
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023
Lots of sunshine today; possible severe threat on Thursday