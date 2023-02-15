Highs today to reach upper 70s; tomorrow could bring storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will reach the upper 70s later today. There won’t be many showers out there but a few isolated sprinkles are possible with rain coverage at 10%. Just plan on it being warm, breezy and mostly cloudy, and that will last through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon storms start to roll through, and the rain goes more widespread during the nighttime hours. Severe weather could also happen as these storms show up. Make sure you have your severe weather safely plan in place and ready to go! Straight line winds are the main threat but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued. A short lived cold snap arrives for Friday and the weekend, but we turn warmer by Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

