Is Mardi Gras attendance lower this year?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More parades rolled in Mobile Tuesday night as the Gulf Coast heads into the thick of Mardi Gras.

Many seasoned revelers said they see more police but less people.

“Yes, there was definitely more police presence this year,” said Ginger Belvin.

As the Order of LaShe’s and Order of Olympia rolled through downtown, many people said the Mardi Gras season so far has been successful.

“I believe have kept it up, and it’s pretty much safe everywhere I’ve been,” said Gregory Williams, who’s attended Mardi Gras his whole life.

A local business nearby, agreed.

“I haven’t seen any violence, and I haven’t heard any arguments, which is a blessing,” said Alex McLeod, bookseller at the Haunted Bookstore

Dauphine Shoeteria is located on Conti Street and has been open for 100 years, a family operation. The owner, Brand Leege, said police are on every corner, and the only thing to complain about is parking.

“I think they’ve handled it really well,” said Leege. “People get upset when they park in the wrong place, get towed or get a ticket, but there are signs everywhere. You can’t park and hope, and that’s what a lot of people do.”

Though some said attendance felt low.

Melissa Beech and Teresa Hudson have worked the well-known Bay City Concession stands for many seasons. They said this year felt different and business has been slow.

“The people aren’t out here like they used to be, and I don’t know what it is,” said Hudson. “Maybe it’s COVID or the crime. I don’t know what it is, but I know it’s getting less and less.”

According to Mobile Police, numbers are up this year.

In 2022, Order of Venus and Order of Many Faces had 9,100 people in attendance. Monday night, they had 18,500.

Sunday night’s parade Neptune’s Daughters and Order of Isis drew in 18,480. Last year, it was 14,000.

With close to 30 more parades left in Mobile, most said it’s been smooth sailing.

“So far it’s been very good, and I hope it continues,” said Leege.

