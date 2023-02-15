Jet-Setting With Jenn: 2023 travel trends & hot destinations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Travel is on the rebound in 2023! Eighty percent of Americans report high degrees of excitement about travel this year, with 79% already having trips planned in the next several months, as reported in a recent study.

With Companies like Norwegian Cruise Line reporting record demand going into 2023, it demonstrates travelers are ready to get away…and sail away. In fact, a recent AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before 2020. That number is up from 45% one year ago.

Cruising provides travelers with stress-free planning, the ease of visiting multiple destinations in one trip, and endless activities for solo adventurers or the whole family. Norwegian Cruise Line sails to nearly 400 destinations around the world and offers the freedom and flexibility for guests to design their dream vacation. From longer, more immersive itineraries to bucket list destinations, to family favorites including Alaska and Europe, travelers can enjoy a variety of experiences ashore and aboard its 18-ship fleet.

Colleen McDaniel joined me on Studio10 to discuss some of these trends. We talked about what people should be thinking about before planning their next cruise vacation, travel tips from a cruising expert, and popular destinations for travelers in 2023.

About Colleen McDaniel

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world’s largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean, and Hawaii, to Europe’s rivers, Antarctica, and Africa – on ships of all ships and sizes. She’s regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world’s largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers -- from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world’s largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

