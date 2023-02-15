Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested in connection to death of 13-month-old daughter

Deandre Franklin
Deandre Franklin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a man in connection to the death of his 13-month-old daughter from Sunday.

Deandre Franklin, 31, was arrested and charged with felony murder today after police responded to the Bay Towne Apartments on Sunday in reference to an unresponsive toddler, according to police.

Authorities said the child was pronounced dead on the scene and a preliminary autopsy revealed the cause of death was from blunt force trauma.

Franklin is charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting

Latest News

AHSAA and South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association at a standstill as the season looms
AHSAA and South Alabama Baseball Umpires Association at a standstill as the season looms
MPD still looking for suspects in recent murders
MPD still looking for suspects in recent murders
Woman wanted for child abandonment still on the run
Woman wanted for child abandonment still on the run
Police presence helping with Mardi Gras safety
Is Mardi Gras attendance lower this year?