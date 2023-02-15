Man arrested in connection to death of 13-month-old daughter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a man in connection to the death of his 13-month-old daughter from Sunday.

Deandre Franklin, 31, was arrested and charged with felony murder today after police responded to the Bay Towne Apartments on Sunday in reference to an unresponsive toddler, according to police.

Authorities said the child was pronounced dead on the scene and a preliminary autopsy revealed the cause of death was from blunt force trauma.

Franklin is charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.