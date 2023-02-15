Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobtown Rock League Band Program

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mobtown Rock League is a 12-week band program where students will be trained on working together as members of their own band! They will get the opportunity to learn new songs each week under Mobtown Music’s professional instructors, working toward competing for the title of Battle of the Bands Champion at the end of the season.

The spring session of Mobtown Rock League is March 1-May 24, 2023.

For details and to sign up, go to mobtown-music.com/rock-league.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Teen dies from injuries in Orange Street shooting
Teen dies from injuries in Orange Street shooting
Mobtown Rock League Band Program
Mobtown Rock League Band Program
Teen dies from injuries in Orange Street shooting
Teen dies from injuries in Orange Street shooting