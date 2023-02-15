Mobtown Rock League Band Program

Mobtown Rock League is a 12-week band program where students will be trained on working together as members of their own band! They will get the opportunity to learn new songs each week under Mobtown Music’s professional instructors, working toward competing for the title of Battle of the Bands Champion at the end of the season.

The spring session of Mobtown Rock League is March 1-May 24, 2023.

For details and to sign up, go to mobtown-music.com/rock-league.

