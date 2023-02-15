Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown

Harvest scene
Harvest scene(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday.(WAFF and WAFF viewer)

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and it is unknown on how many people were on board but there were no survivors. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

As of 3:15 p.m. emergency personnel were still putting out the fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office states that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

Officials have closed down Burwell Road and are detouring motorists to Douglas Road.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

Latest News

Kushla Oaks Drive
Authorities: 1 seriously hurt after dispute leads to shooting
Grayson Milner, an 8-year-old, won the 2022-23 ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest.
8-year-old wins ALBBAA Big Buck contest
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Alabama Department of Education. (Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)
Several Alabama colleges waive application fees