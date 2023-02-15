Pay as You Go keeping Baldwin County schools on pace with growth

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County School System is getting ready to move forward with phase 5 of its Pay as You Go program. This round will include $93-million-dollars’ worth of new schools and campus expansions.

“We’re bursting at the seams. I mean, we really, really need some more schools here,” said mother of two, Brooke Crozier.

Crozier will get her wish. She still has one child in Loxley Elementary and has watched as her town’s grown and portable classrooms brought in. News that a new Loxley Elementary is on the way is exciting.

“I’m happy about it,” said Crozier. “I mean, I’m really glad that this little town has become a city. We’re having a lot of things brought to here that have been needed for a long, long time.”

She’s not alone. Parents all across Baldwin County feel the need for more classroom space at their schools. The Baldwin County Board of Education gave its blessing to move forward with more expansions at a meeting Tuesday night, February 14, 2023.

Baldwin County Board of Education approved moving forward with $93 million in new schools and additions (Hal Scheurich)

Included on the checklist are two brand-new schools, including Loxley Elementary and Elberta Middle School. Daphne Elementary will get a 20-classroom expansion. Daphne High School will get new classrooms, parking area and softball field. Elberta Elementary will be expanded and Magnolia Elementary will receive a 16-classroom addition.

Baldwin County Schools’ Chief Financial Officer, John Wilson said with the unprecedented growth in the county, he’s already seeing more needs at schools addressed by previous funding.

“If you look at the slide, you’ll see that the number one project on there was we did a fourteen-room addition at Elberta Elementary. Phase five, we’re adding on to it. Phase two, we did a fourteen room and cafeteria expansion to Magnolia. Phase five, we’re having to come back and address it again, so we’re already seeing the ones that we addressed ten years ago, we’re having to come back and do something else as well,” Wilson said.

The Pay as You Go program for school construction only works because of the taxpayers of Baldwin County and without it, Wilson said the school system would be in trouble. Growth is unprecedented and he said cooperation between developers, cities and the school system is needed now more than ever.

“When I see that there could be three-thousand apartments coming up in Foley, I’m like well, how can we do that? I mean, we have a finite amount of funds. We have demands across the county and so, we need the ability to have a coordinated effort to make sure that we’re managing growth responsibly,” Wilson explained.

Counting phase five, $435 million dollars in new school construction and additions will have been completed over a 10-year period. There are still a lot of questions with no answers yet, like where will the new Loxley Elementary School be built and which of the listed projects will get priority. The only thing that seems definite right now is that ground will be broken on at least some of them as early as the fall of 2023.

